Soap opera star Robyn Griggs dies at 49

  • Soap opera star Robyn Griggs dies at 49.
  •  She was most known for her work on the soap operas “Another World” and “One Life to Live.”
  • Griggs’ demise was announced in a statement posted on her Facebook page
Soap opera star Robyn Griggs dies at 49.  She was most known for her work on the soap operas “Another World” and “One Life to Live.” She was 49.

Griggs’ demise was announced in a statement posted on her Facebook page on Saturday.

Hello everyone I am devastated to inform you of Robyn’s loss,” the statement began. She would want us to keep in mind that she is no longer in pain and has pleasant recollections.

“I will never forget how open she was to expressing her tale, and how welcoming she was of me helping her share it,” the statement said. In order to accomplish so, she wished to share her tale and aid others. I felt privileged to do so. My friend, you will be missed and will always make me smile.

No immediate memorial arrangements were disclosed.

Griggs disclosed her cervical cancer diagnosis on social media. In 2020, she went to the hospital for a pap smear and discovered she had stage 4 endocervical adenocarcinoma, according to a GoFundMe campaign shared on her Facebook page.

She posted updates on Facebook about her health issues over the past few years.

She said on her blog in July, “I have 4 new tumours. I have two new liver tumours, one in the abdominal muscle, and a sizable one in a lymph node on my right side.
“I told them whatever it takes,” she wrote after mentioning that she had chemotherapy. I’m ready to battle.

Griggs’ health deteriorated, and on Thursday she announced that she was entering hospice care in a message on her official account.

The post said, “She has fought with tenacity, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational. Please keep Robyn and her family in your prayers and thoughts during this trying time.

From 1991 to 1992, Griggs played Stephanie Hobart on “One Life to Live.” A few years later, she received a role on “Another World.”

From 1993 to 1995, she played Maggie Cory on the NBC soap opera.

She also got parts in a lot of movies, including the 2010 horror movie “Hellweek,” which was also her last picture, the 2003 horror comedy “Severe Injuries,” the 2006 action movie “The Absence of Light,” the 2008 thriller “Craig,” and the 2003 horror comedy “Severe Injuries.”

The Hollywood Reporter states that Griggs was born in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, on April 30, 1973. She reportedly began performing in theatrical plays as a young girl before being cast in the Nickelodeon series “Rated K.”

