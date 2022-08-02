Star Wars: Andor stills spoil a major cameo as Lucasfilm.

A new batch of enlightening Andor stills has been released.

A highly telling series of stills that emphasize several crucial scenes from the new video

A new teaser for Andor was released earlier today by Disney+, and quite simply, it makes the program look nothing short of essential viewing. It was undoubtedly a significant improvement over that modest Star Wars Celebration teaser, but the press statement also included a very depressing adjustment to the debut date for the Rogue One spinoff.

Originally, the first two episodes of the 12-part series were scheduled to air on August 31. Instead, a three-part launch will now take place on September 21.

Although there is no explanation for the delay, the fact that it occurred after D23 and Disney+ Day may be instructive. Both occasions will present Lucasfilm with the opportunity to promote Andor one more time before its debut, a chance they wouldn’t have had if it had been released at the end of this month as scheduled.

A highly telling series of stills that emphasize several crucial scenes from the new video, including the unexpected comeback of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera, accompany this depressing update. It appears as though he is losing his marbles even five years before the events of Rogue One. We also see Death Troopers, Cassian in an Imperial costume, and a few intriguing new places.

In Andor, a fresh viewpoint on the Star Wars universe is explored, with a particular emphasis on Cassian Andor’s quest to understand the impact he can make. The television show tells the story of the escalating rebellion against the Empire and how individuals and worlds got involved.

In this period of danger, deceit, and intrigue, Cassian will start down the path that will eventually make him a rebel hero.

Along with Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgrd, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw, Diego Luna reprises his role as Cassian Andor. Diego Luna, Michelle Rejwan, Sanne Wohlenberg, Tony Gilroy, and Kathleen Kennedy are the executive producers. The program’s creator and showrunner is Tony Gilroy.

