Sushmita Sen walks out with her Ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have kept their friendship going.

They were photographed leaving a home goods store in Mumbai.

She shared a birthday card with images of Alisah.

Actor Sushmita Sen and her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl have become the town’s newest best friends as a result of their frequent media appearances in Mumbai. They separated last year, but they have kept their friendship going. The actor’s Sunday was spent with Rohman, who has a close relationship with the Sen family, and her daughter Renee Sen.

Sushmita, Rohman, and Renee were photographed leaving a home goods store in Mumbai’s Santacruz district. When Sushmita noticed the photographers outside, she happily posed with Renee and Rohman.

Sushmita wore a matching co-ord outfit in purple for a laid-back appearance, while her daughter wore pink top and denim leggings. Rohman waved at the camera while sporting grey jeans and a pink T-shirt. Sushmita spoke with the media while posing for the camera and informed them of their daughter Alisah’s birthday. “Lalit Bhai ka kya??,” a user commented in response to the video. Regarding Lalit Modi, Another fan remarked, “I’m confused.”

On Sunday, Alisah turned thirteen. Sushmita shared a birthday card with images of Alisah to show her how much she was loved on her special day. “Happy 13th Birthday to the love of my life,” she wrote. The name “Alisah” means “Noble,” “God-protected,” and “God’s gift” all of which she genuinely is!! I continue to joyfully observe the divinity and the purity of love in her eyes, beliefs, embrace, and, most importantly, acts. Being Alisah’s mother has made me a better person! Always wishing you health and happiness, Shona! We both adore you infinitely, Didi! Birthday girl, party time, dugga dugga, and forever in love #Amadeus #Ziana Maa @sensubir @subhra51 @pritam shikhare @reneesen47

Renee and Alisah are Sushmita’s two adopted daughters. Previously, she was seeing Rohman Shawl. She made headlines in July as a result of her romance with tycoon Lalit Modi. She most recently appeared in Hotstar’s Aarya 2, the follow-up to her popular web series, which served as both her official return to the entertainment world and her digital debut.

