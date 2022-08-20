The official residence of Kate and William will always be Kensington Palace

When their children are grown, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, will eventually move back into their Kensington Palace.

The royal family’s official residence will always be Kensington Palace, according to royal researcher Omid Scobie.

In order to offer their children “as regular a life as possible,” the royal couple is moving to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor with their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis later this month, according to Scobie.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will continue to use Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace as their base in London, especially given that they are working royals, the royal expert, citing a source, told Yahoo News UK.

Additionally, they say that it “will always be their formal residence” and that they intend to move back there once their children are grown.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have recognized that London may not be the best place for raising their children, despite the fact that living there was first their ambition.

