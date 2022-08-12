This is why Samina Ahmed is not going to Germany with her husband

Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai are the one on-screen couple that we all adore. For all the young couples out there, seeing how much they love and support each other as people and in their careers is quite inspiring.

For many years, Manzar Sehbai has called Germany home. His children also reside there, and he commutes between Karachi and Germany for work. Samina Ahmed, meanwhile, has not yet travelled with her spouse. Samina Ahmed eventually admitted in a recent interview with Something Haute that she had decided not to travel to Germany just yet.

Watch her interview below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dlg8SRJQPvE&t=2763s

Samina Jee then disclosed that in order to travel there on a family visa, one must be fluent in German. She attended a language academy for three months before to her initial application, but she failed the final exam. She then recommenced the procedure and succeeded by a narrow margin. Samina Jee accomplished this while maintaining a full-time filming schedule. She is currently getting ready to travel to Germany with Manzar Sahab and will be there in October.

