Vijay Deverakonda claims that Mike Tyson abused in lovely manner

Vijay Deverakonda plays an MMA artist with a stammering issue in the film.

The makers have already closed a deal with an OTT platform for streaming rights of the movie.

The streaming giants have paid a whopping amount for the rights.

Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda show Liger delivered in venues yesterday on the 25th of August. As the film buffs give their decision on Puri Jagannadh’s executive, let us see what Vijay needs to say regarding working with unbelievable fighter Mike Tyson.

Discussing the activity performer to IANS, the Arjun Reddy star uncovered, “He abused me a lot, albeit lovingly, in English, and I can’t even repeat what he said to me. But yes, I had a good time with him.”

Vijay Deverakonda further educated that Mike Tyson likes Indian food and music, in any case, isn’t excessively enamored with the groups here.

He was cited saying, “He loves India a lot for its food, music, and people. In fact, he used to ask us to bring Indian food for him which he enjoyed a lot. But yes, he is scared of the crowd here.”

In the event that reports are to be accepted, the Liger producers have previously settled a negotiation with an OTT stage for streaming privileges of the film.

Reports propose that the streaming goliaths have paid an incredible sum for the freedoms; nonetheless, the specific sum has not been unveiled. The OTT debut date for Liger has likewise not been uncovered at this point.

Advertisement

While Vijay Deverakonda plays a MMA craftsman with a stammering issue in the venture, Ananya Panday is viewed as his adoration interest.

Aside from these two, the endeavor has Ramya Krishnan as the hero’s mom and Ronit Roy as his mentor.

Furthermore, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu additionally play conspicuous parts in the film.

Also Read Deepika Padukone was left in splits when Alia burped on KKW Karan Johar is back with his popular chat show, Koffee With Karan....