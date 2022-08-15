Vikings actress will not take sides between Depp and Heard

Katheryn Winnick is one of the high-profile celebs who does not follow Depp on IG but does follow Heard.

the “Vikings” star has now followed Depp on the photo-sharing app.

According to reports, some celebrities have removed their likes from an Instagram post made by Depp after he won the case.

The court dispute between Depp and Heard has polarised Hollywood personalities.

After the Hollywood actor lost his fight against a British publication that had dubbed him a wife-beater, the majority of high-profile celebrities were reluctant to follow Depp on Instagram.

After his ex-wife accused him of domestic abuse, he lost a substantial amount of employment.

Jennifer Aniston and Jason Momo began following the actor after he just won a defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.

Despite the fact that many celebrities support both actors, others have taken sides in the issue.

Katheryn Winnick, a Canadian actress who rose to international renown for her role in the hit television series Vikings, was notable among those who had been following Amber Heard, but not Johnny Depp.

