Aaron Carter asks Camille Vasquez for legal assistance

Aaron Carter has asked Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez for help in suing his ex-girlfriend Melanie Martin for slander.

This week, Carter reportedly asked Camille for legal help.

The report quoted Aaron Carter as saying, “I’m just going to put this out there, Camille if you hear this message, please help me.

“Call me and find a way to contact me personally, I would love to talk to you.”

The musician, who shares 10-month-old son with Melanie Martin, further said “I know you can help me with this because I have the facts, it’s a win-win.”

Camille turned an internet sensation as she represented and helped Johnny Depp win the defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard.

