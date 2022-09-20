Aima Baig accused of cheating on Shahbaz Shigri

Aima Baig is now Pakistan’s most popular female playback singer. She is in charge of the OSTs, cinematic songs, and concert scenes.

Aima, on the other hand, is frequently in the headlines for various conflicts and her personal life. She was recently in the news after her engagement to fiancé Shahbaz Shigri was called off.

Aima recently sent a message confirming their split and asking her followers to stop sending her “they are sorry” texts:

There was trouble in paradise, and people have been guessing about the separation for quite some time now, as Aima removed images with Shahbaz Shigri and he has kept relatively silent throughout everything.

Things have escalated now that a British model, Taloulah Mair, has made serious allegations against Aima Baig. She went on a tirade about Aima, referring to her as “one of the most renowned women in Pakistan” in her video.

According to Taloulah Mair, she was dating Pakistani “filmmaker” Qes Ahmed, who not only stole $10,000 from her but also cheated on her with none other than Aima Baig.

Taloulah stated that Qes revealed to her that he is dating “one of the most renowned women” in Pakistan while bragging about cheating on her. Taloulah further stated that Aima bought for a property in Dubai where Qes would stay. And this was all happening when she was engaged to Shahbaz Shigri.

Taloulah also discussed this with Shahbaz Shigri and offered a screenshot of the chat as proof that this occurred when Aima was engaged: