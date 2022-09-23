Advertisement
Edition: English
Aiman Khan shares her Friday dress-up style in latest video

Articles
Aiman Khan shares her Friday dress-up style in latest video

  • Aiman Khan is known for her elegant style and unique fashion sense.
  • The Baandi actress treated her fans to her latest video in a fabulous look.
  • Aiman is married to a famous Pakistani actor, Muneeb Butt, and they have an adorable daughter, Amal.
Aiman Khan is an actress and social media celebrity who surely knows how to pull off fashion trends, which we all adore. She usually appeared in a traditional, luxurious, and laid-back look with a trendy touch of millennial style. From bridal wear to luxury festive outfits.

Aiman took to Instagram and shared the latest video wearing an amazing outfit from her own brand.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Aiman Muneeb (@aimankhan.official)

The video is being liked by fans and has more than a few likes this far.

It is not an exaggeration to say that she strives for perfection in all she does in order to win the hearts of her audience. Aiman Khan has also acted in a number of television programs, and her work has been well received. Aiman has taken the drama industry by storm with her amazing acting skills and beautiful looks.

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


End of Article
