Amitabh Bachchan says he composed and recorded Chup ‘alone’

Amitabh Bachchan composed the music for R Balki’s film Chup.

It is the first time in his career that he has taken on the role of composer.

The seasoned actor posted a video of his song playing at the end of the film.

Amitabh Bachchan has spoken candidly about his music composition for R Balki’s film Chup: Revenge of the Artist, the first time in his career that he has taken on the role of composer. The performer admitted that he was the only one to play every instrument in the composition and that he was also the only one to record it. He also revealed that the song, which he had written a message about, is about unrequited love.

The seasoned actor posted the letter on both his Tumblr blog and Facebook page. He also provided a video of his song playing at the conclusion of Chup, with the credits saying, “Indian cinema spans 110 years. For eighty years, Amitabh Bachchan. I’m grateful, Amit Ji. Amitabh Bachchan specifically composed the theme music at the end.”

The seasoned actor shared the message with his followers and said, “A composition of’moi’ after an amazing moment from movies. Each instrument was played by “myself” and individually recorded.

Amitabh Bachchan claimed the song’s tune conveys the pain of unrequited love and separation “To me it was the melody, that spoke…spoke of love…of unrequited love…love that is not openly reciprocated or understood…by beloved…beloved be not aware of admirer’s deep, pure affection, or consciously reject it…what then the melody – if it can be called that.. melodies that are singular strains of expression but an expression of what happiness or disillusionment it played for the maker,” he said in the introduction

R Balki already told the tale of Amitabh Bachchan’s transition from actor to composer with the release of his film Chup. The director stated to media, “He called me over after viewing (Chup) and played me a song on his piano before telling me that’s how the movie and the characters made him feel. He quickly gave the song to the movie once I asked him whether I could use it.”

It has been said that the movie Chup, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Pooja Bhatt, is a tribute to the late director Guru Dutt. On September 23, it was released in theatres.

