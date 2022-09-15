Camilla, the Queen Consort, foresaw “disruption” in her life

The former Queen Consort Camilla’s life has been disrupted.

Debbie Frank, Princess Diana’s astrologer, stated that the Queen Consort Camilla’s former life has been “disrupted” and the royal family will continue to experience difficult times till next year.

Following Queen Elizabeth’s passing on September 8, the astrologer reportedly stated that the Queen Consort might not be in her “homely comfort zone.”

The expert stated that Camilla (Cancer) had been propelled out of her shell and into her highest role at the same time as revolutionary Uranus was in opposition to her Jupiter.

It’s a shock, but this astrological alignment portends advancement, good fortune, and a change from private to public life, she said.

Camilla’s chart displays tenacity and strength with a royal Leo Ascendant that will wear this power with ease, even though she may not be in her Cancerian domestic comfort zone.

She is currently experiencing a lot of reorganization and change, which will disturb her current life for a while till the beginning of next year.

The astrologer said, “She shares the same angles as Charles and receives Jupiter on the midheaven at precisely the same moment next Spring for the crowning splendor.

