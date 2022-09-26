Doors to “The Rings of Power” blown off by “House of the Dragon”

HBO’s House of the Dragon has seen an increase in demand for its fantasy drama.

The Rings of Power, a $11 billion bestseller on Amazon, saw a drop in demand at the same time.

If the two series’ paths continue in this direction, HBO appears to be winning the fantasy war.

House of the Dragon is targeting a comfortable victory in the viewership contest, given the steady increase in interest in HBO’s fantasy drama.

The Wrap reports that this week has seen an increase in demand for HBO’s fantasy show, according to statistics from Parrot Analysis.

The Lord of the Rings prequel’s demand on Amazon, however, decreased by 13%.

The analysis came to the conclusion that if both series continued to have the same results for another week, the Game of Thrones prequel would easily win, double the demand for its rival fantasy series, The Rings of Power.

The Rings of Power airs on Fridays, while House of the Dragon releases new episodes every Sunday.

