Edition: English
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem reveals details about her love life

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, a rising star from Pakistan, is one of the very few performers to receive recognition for both their beauty and talent.

The actor from Bharas has quickly solidified her place in the business. She recently gave an interview where she discussed her marital preparations.

During the show The Big Pick, the host asked her about her plans of getting married to which she replied, “I do want to get married and be around kids. But I don’t want to date anyone. I will go directly for Nikkah because it has a special charm in it.”

And talking about her relationship she laughingly added, “I would like to “Katrina Kaif” my relationship”

On the professional front, Danish Taimoor is now portraying an entitled and abusive character in the movie Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi, in which Dur-e-Fishan co-stars.

