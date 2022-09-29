Elizabeth Olsen reacts to Season 2 of House of the Dragon rumors

Elizabeth Olsen was reportedly considered for a significant role in House of the Dragon.

Henry Cavill, according to rumors, was also contacted for the second season.

The actress recently addressed the rumors when she appeared at Variety’s Power of Women gala.

The first season of House of the Dragon is presently airing, and both critics and viewers have been raving about it thus far.

Because of Olsen’s outstanding performance as Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel movies and WandaVision, fans were thrilled to hear that she might be cast in House of the Dragon.

The actress recently addressed the rumors when she made an appearance at Variety’s Power of Women gala in Los Angeles. “I don’t know how things, like rumors like that, get started, and then people think they’re legitimate.” Olsen said in response to a question on whether she has been contacted for House of the Dragon Season 2 by ET.

Olsen had previously been in a Game of Thrones audition, but Emilia Clarke ultimately won the part of Daenerys Targaryen.

However, in the instance of House of the Dragon, the actress explained when asked about rumors that she had been cast in the series, saying, “Dream casting is fun, yeah, but I heard it was, like, announced though, which is weirder. I never heard of such a thing.”

Elizabeth remained upbeat when asked if she would be interested in taking on a role if the opportunity presented itself.

She later stated that she would be open to anything creative and compelling. Currently, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, and Paddy Considine play the main characters in the first season of House of the Dragon.

