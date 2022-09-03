Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2 is Janhvi Kapoor’s next binge

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 is already making waves in the digital world after immediately taking the top rank

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 is already makingwaves in the digital world after immediately taking the top rank and overtaking other series to become the most watched one for the week in India on its digital platform. This semi-reality programme provides viewers a peek inside the opulent and tumultuous lives of four Bollywood wives: Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari. One of the show’s many devoted followers is the upcoming actress Janhvi Kapoor.

On the appropriate platform, you may binge-watch Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Janhvi most recently appeared in Siddharth Sen’s GoodLuck Jerry. On the OTT platform, the movie was made available. In the movie, Janhvi’s performance received high praise. Her acting and line delivery both received acclaim from her audience. She currently has a few intriguing projects in the works. She’ll be seen in Mili shortly. In Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, a cricket drama, she will work with Rajkummar Rao again after Roohi. In addition to this, Janhvi also stars alongside Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal.

