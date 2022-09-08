Fans express boredom over drama serial ‘Mere Humsafar’

The ARY Digital drama serial Mere Humsafar has received a respectable amount of viewership.

The ARY Digital drama serial Mere Humsafar, which is considered a masterpiece, has received a respectable amount of viewership and is also consistently trending in Pakistan and India.

Because of Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir’s acting, nearly every drama episode continues to make headlines. The show’s highlights are Hamza and Hala, although lately, viewers have been expressing boredom with it.

Fans claim that no female nowadays would choose to live such a horrible life in real life. They claimed that although the author began the novel with the notion of a good and sympathetic hero rescue a damsel from hardships, the hero is now the one most disappointing followers.

According to viewers, this drama needs to finish right away because viewers are growing bored with it. Nearly the majority of the fans are currently expressing negative remarks about the drama.

A fan says, “girls like Hala don’t exist in today’s world and no one can watch such negativity on screen when already a lot of miseries are happening in the world. So it’s a reality check for you guys. Don’t mess these characters up who gave you a lot.”

Fans also stated that this drama should cease immediately because it is becoming tedious and pointless. Fans concurred that Mere Humsafar’s sorrow must cease right now because nothing good can come from it and the producers are only interested in degrading characters for ratings.

“What’s the point of watching Pakistani dramas if they will also drag it like India,” a fan from India remarked.

Here are some of the comments that fans made:

