Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah have sweet conversation over social media

Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah have a cute conversation.

Beautiful images from Dubai have been shared by Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah.

The Hubs couple from the television show is there for a photo shoot.

Feroze Khan is handsome and fashionable hero of Pakistani media. Feroze’s stunning performance in blockbuster dramas like Gul e Rana, Khaani, Khuda Aur Mohabbat Season 2, Ay Mushk-e-Khaak, and Ishqia garnered him a devoted following. He is a very endearing model in addition to acting. He just made the announcement that, after finishing his play Khuda Aur Mohabbat, he is leaving showbiz and acting. He was the most adaptable and intelligent performer leaving our screen, thus this was undoubtedly significant news for us. But subsequently, he returned to showbiz and signed on for another drama that is currently airing on our televisions. The public is warming up to his new drama Habs. He is shown making love to the attractive Ushna Shah in this play.

Ushna Shah is incredibly talented and gorgeous. People are always drawn to her because of her courage. The young starlet is savouring her popularity and fortune. Stunning Ushna is a powerful woman in addition to being a talented actor and model. She is skilled at keeping her diet and physique in shape. Her flawless body form is a direct result of her dedication to everyday exercise. In notable dramas like Parizaad, Balaa, Bashar Momin, Lashkara, Alif Allah Aur Insaan, and Duaa, she has appeared. Dimple Girl is well-known for her gorgeous smile.

Hubs’ pair has recently been spotted there. The fans have been delighted by their viral photos. They had fallen head over heels for this charming and sophisticated pair.

