Fitness freak Sana Fakhar shares jaw dropping workout video

In her latest Instagram video, which shows her working out, Bollywood star Sana Fakhar is giving us all major fitness goals.

The actress posted a picture of herself working out hard outside a boxing ring on social media to show her fans that she is strong, fierce, and can’t be stopped.

Even though she is 43 years old, the Sangam actress’s fitness routine is still an inspiration to everyone. Fans love that she is a fitness fanatic and has her own YouTube channel where she teaches people how to work out.

Fakhar’s acting career began in 1997, when she played Dr. Sana in the Pakistani romantic movie Sangam. Since then, she has done some great things on the big screen.

During the revival of Pakistani cinema a few years ago, the bombshell actress made a brief return to movies with a cameo in the popular film Wrong Number 2.