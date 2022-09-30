Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fitness freak Sana Fakhar shares jaw dropping workout video

Fitness freak Sana Fakhar shares jaw dropping workout video

Articles
Advertisement
Fitness freak Sana Fakhar shares jaw dropping workout video

Fitness freak Sana Fakhar shares jaw dropping workout video

Advertisement

In her latest Instagram video, which shows her working out, Bollywood star Sana Fakhar is giving us all major fitness goals.

The actress posted a picture of herself working out hard outside a boxing ring on social media to show her fans that she is strong, fierce, and can’t be stopped.

Even though she is 43 years old, the Sangam actress’s fitness routine is still an inspiration to everyone. Fans love that she is a fitness fanatic and has her own YouTube channel where she teaches people how to work out.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sana Fakhar (@sana_fakhar)

Advertisement

Fakhar’s acting career began in 1997, when she played Dr. Sana in the Pakistani romantic movie Sangam. Since then, she has done some great things on the big screen.

During the revival of Pakistani cinema a few years ago, the bombshell actress made a brief return to movies with a cameo in the popular film Wrong Number 2.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Television News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Amy Robach seen exiting T.J. Holmes' apartment
Amy Robach seen exiting T.J. Holmes' apartment
Why Princess Anne did not invite Princess Diana to her wedding?
Why Princess Anne did not invite Princess Diana to her wedding?
Ayesha Omar shares alluring pictures from Beirut
Ayesha Omar shares alluring pictures from Beirut
Sadie Sink Opens Up About 'Scary and Sad' Goodbye to 'Stranger Things'
Sadie Sink Opens Up About 'Scary and Sad' Goodbye to 'Stranger Things'
Simon Cowell: I was offered a show once
Simon Cowell: I was offered a show once
Sunny Deol lifts a cartwheel as Tara Singh netizens feel amused
Sunny Deol lifts a cartwheel as Tara Singh netizens feel amused
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story