Articles
Gajraj Rao REVEALS he was scared to say yes for ‘Maja Ma’

  • Bollywood favourite Gajraj Rao.
  • Almost everyone has applauded his performances in Badhaai Ho, Lootcase, and Ray.
  • actor is looking forward to his role in “Maja Ma” 
Gajraj Rao. He’s a critically-acclaimed actor. Almost everyone has applauded his performances in Badhaai Ho, Lootcase, and Ray. Now, the “Bandit Queen” actor is looking forward to his role in “Maja Ma” Rao, who’s marketing “Maja Ma,” said he was scared to accept the part at first.

Rao told IANS he was reluctant to give yes to the movie since it was recorded during the epidemic, when most people didn’t know how the virus propagated or what safety steps to take.

Badhaai Ho actor: “I was frightened to embark on a film during a pandemic. We’d never had to stay indoors for months.”

“To tackle a tough assignment with great people and have it come out good is an experience I’ll never forget,” Rao told IANS. “‘Maja Ma’ wasn’t filmed at regular times, but we never noticed the stress since we were having fun.”

Rao spoke about his part in Maja Ma and doing the same.

Gajraj said of his role as Manohar Patel, “When this role was narrated to me, it wasn’t clear that this character is the husband’s part or a hero’s part. My role was said to be a life partner. Someone who would face everything that comes their partner’s way, good or bad.

Madhuri Dixit starred in ‘Maja Ma,’ produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari. Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chadha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar, and Ninad Kamat co-star. Amazon Prime Video will have the film on October 6.

Also Read

Madhuri Dixit says she can’t blame 90s heroes for being lover boys
Madhuri Dixit says she can’t blame 90s heroes for being lover boys

Madhuri Dixit discussed her forthcoming movie Maja Ma, which will be available...

