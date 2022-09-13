Advertisement
date 2022-09-13
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio may be the newest pair in Hollywood

Articles
Gigi Hadid and DiCaprio may be the newest pair in Hollywood

  • DiCaprio is ‘definitely’ pursuing Gigi Hadid, according to a source close to the two.
  • Pair are ‘getting to know each other’ after splitting from Camilla Morrone.
  • Dating rumours coincide with ageist accusations against Leo, who is accused of only dating people younger than 25.
Leonardo DiCaprio is ‘definitely’ pursuing Gigi Hadid: ‘Getting to know each other’

Leo has his sights set on the supermodel, according to a source close to the two, weeks after splitting from his ex-girlfriend Camilla Morrone.

“They are getting to know each other,” they revealed, adding the pair aren’t “dating” just yet.

“Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi,” they continued.

A third source adds: “They’ve been seen hanging out with groups of people. It’s only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he’s been hanging out with friends and family.”

The dating rumours coincide with ageist accusations against Leo, who is accused of only dating people who are younger than 25.

