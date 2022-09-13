Gigi Hadid and DiCaprio may be the newest pair in Hollywood

Gigi Hadid adores her clever kid Khai Malik
Gigi's 24-month-old son Khai Malik with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik is developing into...
Leonardo DiCaprio is ‘definitely’ pursuing Gigi Hadid: ‘Getting to know each other’
Leo has his sights set on the supermodel, according to a source close to the two, weeks after splitting from his ex-girlfriend Camilla Morrone.
“They are getting to know each other,” they revealed, adding the pair aren’t “dating” just yet.
“Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi,” they continued.
A third source adds: “They’ve been seen hanging out with groups of people. It’s only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he’s been hanging out with friends and family.”
The dating rumours coincide with ageist accusations against Leo, who is accused of only dating people who are younger than 25.
