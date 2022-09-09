Hollywood Celebrities react to Queen Elizabeth death

Celebrities from all over the world are heartbroken by the news of Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

Elle Macpherson uploaded a picture of the moment she shook hands with the Queen in 2011.

Victoria Beckham called the day ‘incredibly sad’ for the people of England.

Advertisement

Celebrities from all over the world are heartbroken by the news of Queen Elizabeth’s passing, which was announced yesterday night.

Victoria Beckham labelled the day as “incredibly sad” for the people of England as she said, “Today is a very sad day not just for our country but for the entire world. I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen,”

“She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this incredibly sad time.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) Advertisement

Kim Kardashian also posted a story with the picture of the Queen, captioning it with ‘Rest in Peace’

Advertisement

Paris Hilton also re-shared the tweet posted by ‘The Royal Family’, announcing the end of ‘original girl boss’ era.

The original girl boss. One of the most inspirational women. The end of an era. 👑 RIP 💔 https://t.co/WZWpGIaXoH — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) September 8, 2022

Advertisement

Elle Macpherson expressed her grief on Instagram by uploading a picture of the moment she shook hands with the Queen in 2011. She captioned it with two quotes from the late Queen that had impacted her in her life.

Elle Macpherson expressed her grief on Instagram by uploading a picture of the moment she shook hands with the Queen in 2011. She captioned it with two quotes from the late Queen that had impacted her in her life.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Elle Macpherson (@ellemacpherson) Advertisement

“I know of no single formula for success But over the years I have observed that some attributes of leadership are universal and are often about finding ways of encouraging people to combine their efforts, their talents, their insights, their enthusiasm and their inspiration to work together,” captioned the Australian model,

“Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen also used his Instagram to pay a tribute to the Queen by posting an artwork of the late-monarch.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy)

On the other hand, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump also stepped forward to share her condolences.

Advertisement

“We knew this day was inevitable but such overwhelming sadness at the loss of one of the most inspirational women the world has known,” shared the reality star on Instagram.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump)

Advertisement

Also Read