Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar divorced with 1 crore in alimony

Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar have officially ended their relationship after coming to an agreement in family court.

A news agency claims that the singer has given Shalini Talwar an alimony payment of Rs 1 crore.

According to reports, she asked for Rs 20 crore in damages. Shalini had also charged Honey Singh with financial fraud.

Shalini Talwar had already filed a lawsuit, stating that she had experienced physical, verbal, and mental abuse. According to reports, she asked for Rs 20 crore in damages. Shalini had also charged Honey Singh with financial fraud.

Reacting to the allegations Honey Singh had said in a statement, “I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious. I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, & negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family – my old parents and younger sister – who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature. I have been associated with the industry for over 15 years and worked with artists and musicians across the country. Everyone is aware of my relationship with my wife, who has been an integral part of my crew for more than a decade now and always accompanied me to my shoots, events, and meetings. I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon.”