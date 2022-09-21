Janhvi Kapoor looks Stunning in her latest photos

Janhvi Kapoor posted a number of images on Instagram.

Janhvi’s aunt Maheep Kapoor responded to her images.

She was recently seen attending a party with her sister.

On Wednesday, actress Janhvi Kapoor used her Instagram account to post a number of images from her most recent indoor photoshoot. She had a ponytail and was dressed in an orange bodycon dress. In the fresh photos, she looked lovely. Janhvi’s aunt Maheep Kapoor responded to her images. Janhvi was recently seen attending a party with her sister Khushi Kapoor and their mutual acquaintance, Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap.

The caption for Janhvi’s photos said, “Vitamin C ya laterrrr.” Masaba Gupta and Maheep Kapoor added fire emojis to the post. “You are an extremely remarkable stunning, hot, and attractive,” one of her fans said. always a big fan One more admirer remarked, “Beautiful and sensual look.” Numerous heart emojis were added to the post by her followers.

Sanjay Kapoor, the uncle of Sonam Kapoor, is Maheep Kapoor’s husband. Maheep Kapoor will make his television debut on the Karan Johar program in Koffee With Karan season 7 episode 12.

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi will soon be starring in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. Mili opposite Sunny Kaushal is another project she is working on. Her first project with the movie’s producer, her father Boney Kapoor, will be this one. The April 2023 release of Janhvi’s other film, Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan, is scheduled. Nitesh Tiwari is the director.

In an interview with HT, she discussed her time in Bollywood and the actors she frequently compared herself to, saying, “My contemporaries Ananya (Panday), Sara (Ali Khan), Radhika (Madan), and Tara (Sutaria) are all such fantastic actors. Given the way they carry themselves, these girls exude confidence. My goal in life is to hopefully learn new things all the time and grow, just like my co-stars Raj (Kummar Rao) and Pankaj (Tripathi) sir.

