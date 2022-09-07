Jennette McCurdy reveals more abuse from her late mother

Jennette McCurdy’s mother sent her an email describing her as a ‘conniving, evil, liar’.

You’re an ugly monster now. We want nothing to do with you, the email read.

The former Nickelodeon star made the revelation on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk.

Jennette McCurdy, a former Nickelodeon star, recently went on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk and disclosed a shockingly horrible email from her violent late mother.

The now 30-year-old actress made the discovery after releasing a blockbuster hit book titled I’m Glad My Mom Died, which described her mother Debra McCurdy’s abuse of her as a child.

During her appearance on Jada’s show, Jennette read out an especially shocking email that she says her mom, who passed away in 2013, sent her.

“I am so disappointed in you. You used to be my perfect little angel, but now you are nothing more than a little … *expletive*, a floozy, all used up,” the email said.

Debra went on to describe her daughter as a ‘conniving, evil, liar,’ and asked her in the email: “Where did she (good little girl) go and who is this monster that has replaced her?”

“You’re an ugly monster now. I told your brothers about you, and they all said they disown you just like I do. We want nothing to do with you,” the email further read, with the last line saying: “P.S. Send money for a new fridge; ours broke.”

Jennette described numerous incidents of abuse in her shocking book, stating that Nickelodeon gave her ‘hush money’ to prevent her from speaking about her experience as a child actor at the network.

