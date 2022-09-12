Jennifer Lawrence says, latest season of RHOBH is boring

Jennifer Lawrence shared her thoughts on RHOBH.

She went to Toronto Worldwide Film Celebration for the promotion of Causeway.

Jennifer Lawrence as of late shared her input on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 12 while going to the Toronto Worldwide Film Celebration to advance her forthcoming film Causeway.

In a new meeting with Assortment, the Hunger Games actress, who loves RHOBH unscripted TV drama, had referenced that she cherished the Bravo series.

Talking about housewife Erika Jayne in this most recent season, the Don’t Look Into entertainer said, “My biggest problem with this season is that it’s just been boring and I think that Erika is evil.”

The entertainer accepted that Jayne certainly required a marketing specialist for harm control.

“I would go as far as to say, she needs a publicist ASAP.”

The American Hustle star likewise contrasted Jayne’s circumstance with that of Dorinda Variety from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH).

“Medley was seen drunk with lipstick smeared all over her face in an episode, and none of the fellow cast members or producers cleaned that up, instead letting her continue filming in that state,” she called attention to.

Subsequently, Lawrence encouraged Jayne’s kindred cast individuals to assist the housewife with understanding “how bad example she badly she is coming across to her fans”.

The Red Sparrow entertainer likewise communicated affection for Kathy Hilton in the unscripted TV drama while she jested, “Love Kathy”.

