Jr NTR on the BO constant failure of films: The pressure is good

When Lucien Laviscount from Emily in Paris gushed over Jr. NTR in RRR

  • Jr NTR apologised to his supporters and the media at the “Brahmastra” press conference for the pre-release event being postponed owing to “unforeseen circumstances.”
  • The actor complimented everyone in attendance, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and others, while speaking to the media.
  • The superstar finished by discussing his views on the burden placed on actors and directors in the current situation.
Jr NTR apologised to his supporters and the media at the “Brahmastra” press conference for the pre-release event being postponed owing to “unforeseen circumstances.” The actor complimented everyone in attendance, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and others, while speaking to the media.

The superstar finished by discussing his views on the burden placed on actors and directors in the current situation. Where major motion pictures are underperforming at the box office.

He said, “Let’s start celebrating films as well. The audience wants something more than what we are delivering now. I personally believe that we perform better when we are under pressure. So the pressure is good, I think the industry, in total, needs to accept this challenge and make good, better films for our audience. And I hope everybody understands it and I am not putting anybody down here. Let’s accept the challenge. Let’s move forward and make great movies for the masses.”

The film’s stars Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, as well as director S. S. Rajamouli, were also present. The Ayan-directed movie is slated to open in theatres on September 9, 2022.

