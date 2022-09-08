Katrina Kaif reacts to brother Sebastian’s relationship with Ileana

In a recent episode of Koffee With Karan S7, Katrina Kaif and her Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter made a return to the “Koffee Couch,” as they graced the show.

From Katrina discussing her wedding to Vicky Kaushal, to Ishaan Khatter discussing his reported breakup with Ananya Panday, to Siddhant Chaturvedi discussing the highly-publicized nepotism controversy.

Sebastian Laurent Michel, the brother of Katrina Kaif, and Ileana D’Cruz were revealed to be dating by KJo throughout the shwo.

Karan Johar confirmed Ileana and Sebastian’s relationship while speaking to Katrina on Koffee With Karan S7. “On a Maldives trip some images came out and I was doing the math in my head. I said ‘okay I saw these two meet for the first time in front of me at a party’ and I’m like ‘that moved fast as well’.”

The Sooryavanshi actress made no positive or negative statements. Karan had been observing a lot of things going on around him, Katrina chuckled and said. She had the phrase “Eye of Sauron” pop into her head right away.