Katrina Kaif thinks there can be “suhagdin” in Koffee With Karan 7

Katrina Kaif will be gracing the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan S7.

She will be joined by co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

The trio recently shot for their episode and had crazy fun together.

Katrina Kaif is back on the ‘Koffee Couch’ as she will elegance the impending episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan S7 with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

It had solely detailed that the threesome as of late gone for their episode and had a good time.

Presently, Karan Johar has at last disclosed the eagerly awaited promotion of Katrina, Siddhant, and Ishaan. Taking a gander at the promotion, the threesome has certainly brought outright mayhem and a great deal of chuckling along.

Sharing the promotion, KJo composed: The carriers of outright tumult and audacious chuckling on the koffee lounge chair is this triplet!” This denotes the season’s most memorable threesome, the three turn up the intensity as they talk about manly relationship, love interests, and the idea of suhaag raat.

With Bollywood seeing a variety of weddings, conversations of suhaag raat can never be far away from the Koffee With Karan sofa. While Alia Bhatt excused the idea of suhaag raat as a legend, as of late hitched Katrina Kaif has now given a more brilliant answer for rather for every one of the love birds.

“It does not always have to be a suhaag raat. It can also be a suhaag din,” said Katrina. Her response made Siddhant and Ishaan cause a commotion.

Further, Karan additionally got some information about his relationship status when he said he was single. Siddhanth added that he is single to such an extent that even Ishaan has turned single in his organization.

Then, at that point, KJo asked Katrina who she goes to for thirst traps. She said, “As of late I am going to Ranveer Singh’s page.”

In the interim, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar are preparing for the arrival of their impending repulsiveness satire Phone Bhoot.

The film additionally stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chadha, and Nidhi Bisht in supporting jobs. Delivering on November 4, 2022, this year in theaters is scheduled.

