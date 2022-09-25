Khloe finds it tough to relive the trauma of her ex Tristan Thompson

As The Kardashians season 2 premieres, Khloe Kardashian finds it tough

To relive the agony of her cheating ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The reality TV actress was forced to experience all the pain that her ex-repeated boyfriend’s infidelity brought her.

Advertisement

As The Kardashians season 2 premieres, Khloe Kardashian finds it “tough” to relive the agony of her cheating ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

According to a source who spoke to a magazine, the reality TV actress was “forced” to experience all the pain that her ex-repeated boyfriend’s infidelity brought her.

“It is so difficult for Khloe to have to relive all of this when the show airs because it is like she has to live through it twice,” the insider said.

“Just when she has moved on from the hurt caused to her by Tristan’s cheating, she is forced to face it again.”

“Khloe has come so far since then and is way past the pain that was caused by this, but she wishes she did not have to see it play out again on the show for millions of fans all over again,” the source added.

The insider further said that Khloe “cannot wait for this all to be behind her so she can focus on the things that matter most to her – her children, family, health, and Good American.”

Advertisement

The Khloe revealed in the first episode of the popular reality TV series that Tristan had his embryo put in their surrogate just three days before she learned he was also expecting a child with Maralee Nichols.

Also Read