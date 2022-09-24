Advertisement
Kim Kardashian sparkles during Milan Fashion Week in black gown

Articles
  • Kim walked in Dolce & Gabbana’s SS/23 show during Milan Fashion Week.
  • Reality star has been working with the couture fashion house to design collection.
  • The 41-year-old took to the catwalk in a glimmering, embellished black gown.
Kim Kardashian cemented her reputation as a pinup as she walked the catwalk at Dolce & Gabbana’s SS/23 fashion presentation on Saturday during Milan Fashion Week.

The new collection that was displayed at the exhibition was created by Kim in collaboration with the couture fashion house.

The 41-year-old reality star displayed her toned body in a sparkling number of her own for her glamour pictures, which included a black gown with a fully embroidered accent.

After the models had off the platform, Kim entered wearing a square-necked dress with a centre back slit and thin straps. She looked stunning.

With a spectacular cross necklace and matching drop earrings, she completed the jaw-dropping outfit and gave off a seductive gaze while wearing stiletto black boots that clung to her lower leg.

The new line was created in partnership with Kim, and the styles included several of her typical distressed and corseted pieces. Models walked the runway wearing chokers that said “KIM.”

The Kardashians, a Hulu series starring the famous family, has started making appearances on television in addition to high-end fashion.

On Thursday’s season two opener, Kris shocked viewers by hilariously confessing to having “forgetting” about a house she owns.

Also Read

Kim Kardashian and James Corden collaborated in comic movie
Kim Kardashian and James Corden collaborated in comic movie

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner team up with James Corden...

