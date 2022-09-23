Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • King Charles III is grieving his beloved Queen ‘quietly’ at Balmoral
King Charles III is grieving his beloved Queen ‘quietly’ at Balmoral

King Charles III is grieving his beloved Queen ‘quietly’ at Balmoral

Articles
Advertisement
King Charles III is grieving his beloved Queen ‘quietly’ at Balmoral

King Charles III is grieving his beloved Queen ‘quietly’ at Balmoral

Advertisement
  • The 96-year-old former queen died at Balmoral, Scotland, one of her favourite places.
  • She was buried on Monday following a formal burial service in London.

King Charles III travelled to Balmoral, Scotland, immediately after the Queen’s burial to ‘quietly’ lament her death alone with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla. According to sources

Advertisement

On September 8, 2022, the 96-year-old former queen died at Balmoral, Scotland, one of her favourite places.

She was put to rest on Monday following a formal burial service in London, and shortly after, her successor, the new King Charles, allegedly flew to Scotland to grieve his mother’s death in the country she cherished.

The reports tells that King Charles arrived in Scotland on September 20, 2022, and proceeded to the royal Balmoral estate, where the Queen died.

He and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, allegedly took a private aircraft from RAF Northolt and landed at Aberdeen airport in the afternoon the day following the burial.

The royal family is believed to continue in mourning for another week after the Queen’s burial, with no official activities scheduled in the week since.

Also Read

Prince Andrew desired the overthrow of King Charles III
Prince Andrew desired the overthrow of King Charles III

Prince Andrew worked to prevent King Charles from succeeding Queen Elizabeth as...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Jeremy Renner airlifted to hospital after snowplow ran over his leg
Jeremy Renner airlifted to hospital after snowplow ran over his leg
Sara Bareilles is engaged to Joe Tippett
Sara Bareilles is engaged to Joe Tippett
Drake Bell and Wife Janet Von Schmeling Separated 'Months Ago'
Drake Bell and Wife Janet Von Schmeling Separated 'Months Ago'
Russia plans to 'exhaust' Ukraine with prolonged attacks
Russia plans to 'exhaust' Ukraine with prolonged attacks
Kevin McCarthy struggles for support ahead of Speaker vote
Kevin McCarthy struggles for support ahead of Speaker vote
Sarcophagus returned to Cairo by US
Sarcophagus returned to Cairo by US
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story