King Charles III is grieving his beloved Queen ‘quietly’ at Balmoral

The 96-year-old former queen died at Balmoral, Scotland, one of her favourite places.

She was buried on Monday following a formal burial service in London.

King Charles III travelled to Balmoral, Scotland, immediately after the Queen’s burial to ‘quietly’ lament her death alone with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla. According to sources

She was put to rest on Monday following a formal burial service in London, and shortly after, her successor, the new King Charles, allegedly flew to Scotland to grieve his mother’s death in the country she cherished.

The reports tells that King Charles arrived in Scotland on September 20, 2022, and proceeded to the royal Balmoral estate, where the Queen died.

He and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, allegedly took a private aircraft from RAF Northolt and landed at Aberdeen airport in the afternoon the day following the burial.

The royal family is believed to continue in mourning for another week after the Queen’s burial, with no official activities scheduled in the week since.

