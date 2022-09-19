Kourtney put rumours surrounding her pregnancy to rest

- Kourtney Kardashian posted a picture on her Instagram account
- A fan commented on a picture of her flaunting her natural body, asking if she pregnant
- The reality star responded by telling the troll, “You’re missing a woman’s body”.
Kourtney Kardashian put to rest pregnancy rumours when she scolded a fan who asked whether she was pregnant with Travis Barker’s child.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum responded to a troll’s comment on a recent snapshot in which she flaunted her natural body
Several of the star’s followers took to the comment section to speculate that Kourtney is pregnant again while one asked, “Wait a minute did I miss that she’s pregnant.”
Shutting down the speculations, Kourtney clapped back at the follower, writing, “Nope, but you’re missing a woman’s body.”
Kourntey has three children with ex-husband Scott Disick: Mason, Penelope, and Reign, while her husband has two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, Landon and Alabama, as well as a step-daughter, Atiana De La Hoya.
The newlyweds attempted IVF but Kourtney recently said in an interview with WSJ Magazine that she will not go through with the procedure.
“We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” she said.
