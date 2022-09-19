Kourtney put rumours surrounding her pregnancy to rest

Kourtney Kardashian put rumours surrounding her pregnancy to rest

  • Kourtney Kardashian posted a picture on her Instagram account
  • A fan commented on a picture of her flaunting her natural body, asking if she pregnant
  • The reality star responded by telling the troll, “You’re missing a woman’s body”.
Kourtney Kardashian put to rest pregnancy rumours when she scolded a fan who asked whether she was pregnant with Travis Barker’s child.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum responded to a troll’s comment on a recent snapshot in which she flaunted her natural body

