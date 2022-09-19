Kourtney put rumours surrounding her pregnancy to rest

Several of the star’s followers took to the comment section to speculate that Kourtney is pregnant again while one asked, “Wait a minute did I miss that she’s pregnant.”

Shutting down the speculations, Kourtney clapped back at the follower, writing, “Nope, but you’re missing a woman’s body.”

Kourntey has three children with ex-husband Scott Disick: Mason, Penelope, and Reign, while her husband has two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, Landon and Alabama, as well as a step-daughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

The newlyweds attempted IVF but Kourtney recently said in an interview with WSJ Magazine that she will not go through with the procedure.

“We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” she said.