Kubra Khan enjoying rain in Thailand

The Lollywood actress Kubra Khan has been winning hearts with her hit dramas and movies, and everyone is praising her acting.

The 29-year-old is securing her place in the industry with flawless acting abilities and breathtaking good looks. BTS videos give fans a glimpse of her lively personality.

Kubra is seen in a video shared by makeup artist Babar Zaheer taking advantage of the rain in Thailand, where she is presently filming an advertisement.

Kubra Khan recently made an appearance in the popular movie London Nahi Jaunga, which also starred Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed.

The movie, which was written and directed by Khalilur Rehman Qamar (Punjab Nahi Jaungi), was released on Eidul Adha and has performed incredibly well at the box office.

On the work front, Kubra will be next seen in the upcoming drama serial Jannat Say Agay alongside Gohar Rasheed and Ramsha Khan.

