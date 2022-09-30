Mahira Khan looks ravishing in black outfit from the awards

Mahira Khan received backstage appreciation for her stunning dance performance
Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf performed at the HUM Awards. Their dynamic...
Mahira Khan, who is known as the “Queen of Lollywood,” recently posted some beautiful pictures of herself from the Hum Awards 2022. These pictures made people go crazy over the Humsafar actress’s stunning beauty.
In the photos, Khan is posing for the camera while sitting on a bench with a beautiful view.
The Pakistani designer Nomi Ansari’s beautiful black outfit for the Sadqay Tumhare star turned her into a black beauty and brought out her charm.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
The masterfully put-together couture dress by a well-known designer had a lot of fancy sequin work and was partly see-through.
The Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay star really shone when she put on the sequined and embroidered dress. Khan added few accessories to the outfit and put her hair back in a loose bun with a centre part.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Television News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.