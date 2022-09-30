Advertisement
Mahira Khan looks ravishing in black outfit from the awards

Mahira Khan looks ravishing in black outfit from the awards

  • Mahira Khan posted beautiful pictures of herself from the Hum Awards 2022.
  • She turned her into a black beauty and brought out her charm.

Mahira Khan, who is known as the “Queen of Lollywood,” recently posted some beautiful pictures of herself from the Hum Awards 2022. These pictures made people go crazy over the Humsafar actress’s stunning beauty.

In the photos, Khan is posing for the camera while sitting on a bench with a beautiful view.

The Pakistani designer Nomi Ansari’s beautiful black outfit for the Sadqay Tumhare star turned her into a black beauty and brought out her charm.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

The masterfully put-together couture dress by a well-known designer had a lot of fancy sequin work and was partly see-through.

The Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay star really shone when she put on the sequined and embroidered dress. Khan added few accessories to the outfit and put her hair back in a loose bun with a centre part.

