Malala Yousafzai spoke fondly about her encounter with Queen

Malala Yousafzai survived being shot in the head by the Taliban for promoting girls’ rights to education.

The 25-year-old women’s rights advocate shared a remarkable photo of her 2013 encounter with the Queen.

She also gave the Queen a copy of her recently released memoir, titled I am Malala

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai shared a heart touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following the announcement of her death at the age of 96 on Thursday afternoon.

The 25-year-old women’s rights activist took to her Instagram and posted a memorable picture of her meeting with the Queen in 2013.

In the caption, she wrote, “Her Majesty’s passing is a time of shared sorrow for people around the world. She was a wonderful example for many young women who dream of leading with dignity and service.”

She concluded her note on saying, “May she rest in peace and continue to be a beacon of inspiration for generations.”

The young activist was invited by the Queen and Prince Philip to a Buckingham Palace reception for youth, education, and the Commonwealth.

Malala also gave the Queen a copy of her recently released memoir, titled I am Malala, while she was in attendance with her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai.

Since she survived being shot in the head by the Taliban for promoting girls’ rights to education in Pakistan, Malala has made her home in Britain. She underwent significant surgery in the UK right away.

