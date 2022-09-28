Advertisement
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry meet jailed retired cop

Articles
  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen with a convicted murderer’s bodyguard.
  • Pere Daobry, 51, was convicted of assaulting his wife Sarah Jay.
  • His wife subsequently committed suicide in 2014.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen with a former Met Police officer who was convicted of killing his wife.

According to the sources, Pere Daobry, 51, was spotted driving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to London’s Euston station in a Range Rover.

According to the site, the couple’s bodyguard was convicted in 2016 of assaulting his wife Sarah Jay, a retired Essex Police sergeant.

To avoid incarceration, Pere phoned the police and confessed to his crime; nevertheless, his wife subsequently committed herself.

The appearance of the bodyguard accompanying the Sussexes has raised eyebrows, given the Suits alum has long pushed for women’s rights, including gender-based violence.

The publication also cited its source, “When you consider how outspoken Meghan is on women’s issues it’s quite amazing that a bodyguard with that sort of background has been employed.

“His wife Sarah went through a really traumatic time with him and I’m sure if Meghan and Harry knew the full story they wouldn’t be at all comfortable with him being employed as their bodyguard.

“’It was such a shock when I saw the picture and recognised Pere instantly – he is quite tall and distinctive and he has significant scarring on his face so he’s quite recognizable,” the source added.

