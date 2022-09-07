Jackson’s devotion to work had a significant role in his death

TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson will be directed by Akon.

In an interview with The Sun, Akon discussed the events leading up to Jackson’s death.

He also said that the singer “always pushed himself to the limit”.

Michael Jackson reportedly used sleeping drugs in order to get some rest while preparing for the “biggest show on earth.”

The findings come ahead of the highly anticipated documentary TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, directed by the King of Pop’s friend and performer Akon.

In an interview with The Sun, the Lonely singer discussed the Beat It hitmaker in depth, as well as his winning mindset and how he “always pushed himself to the edge.”

Akon discussed the events leading up to Jackson’s death in 2009 before embarking on his This Is It tour, claiming that his fixation with his job contributed to his fate.

“He was so happy and excited that he was about to go to London and lock these 50 dates in and remind the world who he was and what his value was to pop music,” the singer told the outlet.

“He didn’t even sleep,” Akon added. “That is why he was taking sleeping pills because he was too damn excited.”

“He would be up for weeks at a time thinking about how he wanted everybody to have the most amazing experience, he wanted to create something that was going to be talked about for centuries.

“When you have that energy you don’t sleep. You are going to need help to get sleep because your mind is constantly moving and your energy and your flow [are] electric to the point where you cannot turn it off.”

The singer, who collaborated with Jackson on the Thriller 25 album, went on to say that the pop star “always pushed himself to the limit” and would “never compromised the best.”

“He never believed there was something he could not accomplish or could not do,” Akon said. “Even though his age prevented him from doing a lot of the moves that he did when he was younger, his mind told him ‘No, you can do this.’”

“He was that kind of person. So he pushed himself to the limit and if he wasn’t satisfied he was going to stay there until he was satisfied,” he revealed. “It is kind of a gift and a curse.”

According to mirror.co.uk, the documentary about Jackson’s death will centre on Dr. Conrad Murray, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011 for prescribing the fatal dose of Propofol.

