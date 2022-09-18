Advertisement
Muneeb Butt, Nigah Jee and Asma Abbas flaunts their moves on set

Muneeb Butt, Nigah Jee and Asma Abbas flaunts their moves on set

Muneeb Butt, Nigah Jee and Asma Abbas flaunts their moves on set

Muneeb Butt, Nigah Jee and Asma Abbas flaunts their moves

Recently, an entertaining dance video has been circulating the Internet. In the short clip, Asma Abbas, Muneeb Butt, choreographer Nigah Jee, and veteran actor Kashif Mehmood can be seen grooving on the dance floor.

Recently, the actor has been preparing for his next film, Qalandar, alongside industry heavyweights Asma Abbas and Kashif Mehsud.

This is how we learned about the initiative. A few days earlier, a video of the stars dancing to “Aya Lariye” went viral on the Internet. In the clip, they can be seen demonstrating their impressive dance talents. And we are completely enamoured with this hilarious BTS footage from the set of Qalandar. Everyone in the galaxy is enjoying the time of their lives.

Check out the video here!

In 2015, Muneeb Butt began his career in the entertainment industry as a model for numerous well-known companies. He made his debut with a supporting part in the HUM TV drama series Shanakht. Later, he acted in a number of drama serials, including Rishton Ki Dor, Khatoon e Manzil, Bay Qasoor, Khawab Saraye, Ghairat, Zindaan, Koi Chaand Rakh, and Tum Yaa Aye.

