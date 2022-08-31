Advertisement
  Nawal Saeed opens up about breakup with Arsalan Faisal for first time
Nawal Saeed opens up about breakup with Arsalan Faisal for first time

Nawal Saeed and Arsalan Faisal

Beautiful Pakistani actress Nawal Saeed has starred in a number of successful serials. Because of her acting, she is adored. Her gorgeous face, long, silky hair, and radiant skin are frequently praised by admirers.

Nawal Saeed recently talked about her breakup with her ex-boyfriend, who many admirers believed to be none other than Arslan Faisal.

“Yes, I saw and checked our horoscopes but I didn’t think about it much, I actually become blind in love, well, the person is not with me which means our horoscopes didn’t match, I am blind in love, people warn me about a person and tell about all the red lines but I say that I will change the man but how can I change the other person, obviously, he would be changed by his parents and not me”, she said when discussing

It should be noted that Arslan Faisal and Nawal Saeed frequently replied to each other on social media. Both used to make corny comments on one other’s Instagram photos, which attracted followers’ attention and led to rumors that the two were dating and had a relationship. However, they are no longer together, since they no longer even comment on each other’s posts. These are their previous postings.

Next Story