Olivia Wilde bravely smiles and tackled her wardrobe malfunction

Olivia Wilde handled her wardrobe mishap with elegance, at the Don’t Worry Darling premiere at the Victoria Eugenia Theatre during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival.

The actress, 38, slipped as she entered the building because the lengthy train of her gown grabbed the heels of her tall shoes.

In the psychological suspense movie Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia plays the part of Bunny, Alice Chambers’ closest friend (Florence Pugh).

After being caught up in a storm of controversy at the Venice Film Festival, Wilde has been trying her best to maintain composure.

Florence, who plays the lead, was noticeably absent from the most of the events, despite the fact that Wilde and Styles, who are in a relationship, promoted the film alongside Chris and co-stars Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll.

Florence seemed to avoid her director during the premiere screening and on the red carpet in Italy.

