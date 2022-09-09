Queen dies at the age of 96

Pakistani celebrities extends their condolences

Sana Javed, Sarfaraz and Dananeerr were few of the celebrities that posted about the Queen

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. According to reports, the royal palace Buckingham Palace announced the Queen’s death in a Tweet earlier today.

After the death of Queen, The government of UK has announced ten days of mourning in the memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

According to the details, the Queen’s funeral will be carried out in accordance with the London Bridge Operation, with the Queen’s Coffin being shifted to St. Pancras railway station in London, from where it will be transported to Buckingham Palace in a Royal Train. Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom died at the age of 96. It should be noted that Buckingham Palace previously issued a statement in which it stated that doctors are concerned about Queen Elizabeth’s health and that she has been advised to remain under the supervision of doctors.

Pakistani celebrities have expressed their condolences on the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II. Celebrities are sharing her photos and expressing their sorrow as the Queen has reigned for decades. Here are all of the celebrities’ prayers.

