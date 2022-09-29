The YouTube sensation has reached this pinnacle of success in such a short amount of time, which is a dream of many digital creators. Today, we will gain an insight into the life of Salman Noman, along with his ongoing journey on YouTube as a content creator.

This paper contains some titbits from our interview with Salman, if you are curious about his journey, just like we are, then be sure to give this a read.

He is the Only Pakistani YouTuber with that many Subscribers and he can be the first Pakistani who will obtain 10 million milestone in future and the first ever to receive YouTube’s first Diamond button by any Pakistani.

Shorts, the new YouTube format is key for his strategy

Shorts are one of the most successful features that YouTube has launched recently. This new format covers videos under 60-seconds with vertical or square proportions and is being promoted widely around the platform.

Users enjoy watching content that they can consume fast, without putting too much time into it while having fun with it at the same time. That’s where Salman Noman has found an opportunity to reach engagement levels never seen before.

He completely changed the course of the channel leaving aside the old videos of around 10 to 15 minutes to release only Shorts. That doesn’t mean that the traditional formats don’t perform well, but for comedy-based content, a format closer to TikTok works better.

Building such a huge audience around Shorts requires publishing frequently to keep the momentum and stay in viewers’ routines. Some videos will indeed become more viral than others, but remaining as a potential interest to the audience is always important. The potential reach will be higher with every new Short.

Meeting Salman Noman

What is your take on your success of achieving 9 million subscribers? Do you have a message for your fans?

I could not believe it at first, and was just as surprised as others as I am the first ever Pakistani to reach this milestone. But it is all thanks to ALLAH (S.W.T), my family and my beloved fans. I am forever grateful for all that I have, and all that is yet to come.

My subscribers are like my family. They are my strength, and they made me who I am today. I love you all so much, thank you for all the support, stay tuned for more.

What did you use to do before YouTube?

Before YouTube, I used to write and sing songs occasionally. It was my passion to become a singer and I actually started YouTube because I wanted to gain an audience so they can hear my voice and my songs. I was actually studying abroad and then when I came back to Pakistan my sister encouraged me to start making videos, and that is how I started my journey on YouTube. There were times when I decided to quit, but instead I made up my mind to be consistent and keep trying, and as you can see, hard work never fails.

How did you feel about the sharing your songs with your followers?

It was an honour for me, I used to think if I release a song I might not even get 500 views because no one knows me, but now I have millions of followers and millions of views on my songs which makes me feel like I have achieved something.

How have Shorts helped you grow your audience? Why are YouTube Shorts so good for your channel?

Before YouTube, I used to make the same style of content short videos on TikTok. I got millions of followers on TikTok but TikTok had its limits. Then YouTube introduced Shorts which for me has no boundaries, it’s a worldwide app. YouTube helped me gain more audience around the globe and I got recognition because of my Shorts. I am so thankful to YouTube for introducing Shorts and giving me the platform to grow my audience.

Do you have any strategies for growing your audience? Have you noticed some content styles working better than others?

Yes, surely with time I have learned that the audience and YouTube both asked for new material, something new and unique. New content types, new types of comedy and songs always helped me grow. I have to keep my content original. If I copy others or if I make something everybody else is making then I will stop getting views. So the key to success is new material and being original.

What’s your favorite part of making content on YouTube?

My favorite part is when I make my gigs and I receive so many positive comments that people enjoy my comedy. They show me love, support and care. Because of YouTube, I have gained a huge family members who are happy because of me and I am happy because of them. My audience often comments and tells me that they are smiling because of the content that I created and that makes me so proud.

So, what’s next for you?

I am looking forward to work in the TV industry, and travel around the world. And in the meantime, I will continue making my YouTube contents.