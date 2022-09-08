Advertisement
Edition: English
Pete Davidson forced to leave Kim Kardashian over tense situation with Kanye West

Pete Davidson forced to leave Kim Kardashian over tense situation with Kanye West

  • Pete Davidson was forced to leave Kim Kardashian over a tense situation with Kanye West.
  • Comedian ended things with the mother of four because he knew “it would not last.”
  • Kanye was provoking fights with him and abusing him.
Pete Davidson felt compelled to split from Kim Kardashian due to a tense exchange with Kanye West.

According to Davidson’s friend Johnny Potenza, the comedian ended things with the mother of four because he knew “it would not last.”

He stated the following: “She is 20 years older, has four children, and was formerly married to Kanye West, who was constantly causing problems for the couple.

Kanye was provoking fights with him and abusing him. It was a pitiful love play and was juvenile for a man his age. The majority of Staten Islanders I know predicted that it wouldn’t last.”

Added him: “Everyone was surprised to learn that he was dating Kim, a highly refined woman. Pete always led a typical life for a man of his age.”

In October 2021, Kim and Pete started dating. After a brief courtship, the couple decided to split up in August of this year.

