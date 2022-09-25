Prince Harry abandoned William on flight by ‘mistake’, not ‘anger’

The Crown’s new season to break ties between Prince William and Harry

Prince Harry took no offense to Prince Charles’ ban on Meghan Markle attending Balmoral according to a source close to the couple.

According to the Telegraph, Harry missed his RAF flight to Scotland with Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Sophie Wessex due to a simple mistake.’

“It was just a mistake,” they said.

“This wasn’t about causing or taking offense. It was simply the protocol and [the Sussexes] were always going to respect that.”

This comes after The Sun reported that Harry skipped the flight in protest of Charles’ refusal to allow Meghan to accompany him to Scotland.

They claimed: “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight.”

Harry’s separate flight arrived in Aberdeen five minutes after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.