Princess Diana had difficulties in breathing the doctor recalled

Princess Diana passed away on August 31, 2022, 25 years after her terrible death in a vehicle accident in Paris, France.

Years later, the French doctor who was among the first to reach the scene of the tragedy in the Alma Tunnel in Paris on August 31, 1997, remembered the Princess of Wales’s last moments.

When Frederic Mailliez realized he was one of the last persons to see Diana alive, he opened up about the realization. He told The Associated Press, “I recognize my name will always be associated with this sad night.

Mailliez, who was on his way home driving was driving into the tunnel when he spotted a smoking Mercedes nearly split in two, said, “I feel a little bit responsible for her last moments.”

“I walked toward the wreckage. I opened the door, and I looked inside,” he said. Mailliez recalled that he saw ‘four people, two of them were apparently dead, no reaction, no breathing, and the two others, on the right side, were living but in severe condition.’

While the front passenger was screaming, Mailliez saw him breathing. “But the female passenger, the young lady, was on her knees on the floor of the Mercedes, she had her head down. She had difficulty to breathe. She needed quick assistance.”

He sprinted to his car to dial 911 and get a respiratory bag. “She was unresponsive. Although she had a little more energy, she was unable to speak.

Later, he and the rest of the world learned via the news that the patient he had been caring for was Lady Diana.

He admitted, “I know it’s shocking, but I didn’t recognize Princess Diana.” The doctor dialed an ambulance right away. He remembered, “I attempted to comfort her.”

He also mentioned that photographers had gathered to capture the incident on camera. Diana was promptly rescued from the fire and sent to a hospital in Paris, where she passed away a short while later. The driver and her companion Dodi Fayed also passed away.

