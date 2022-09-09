Queen death: These are the British Royal Family’s new titles

After Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, the Royal family members were given new titles. After more than 70 years of waiting, Prince Charles is now the King of the United Kingdom and 14 other nations.

Although his late mother enjoyed huge popularity and respect, she leaves behind a royal family that has had its ties tested and its reputations damaged, including continuing claims of racism against Buckingham Palace staff.

Prince Charles, who at 73 is the oldest monarch to ascend to the throne in a dynasty that extends back 1,000 years, is prepared to face these difficulties with the support of his second wife Camilla, a figure who continues to spark controversy.

The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles’ wife, will now be referred to as Queen Consort. Prince William, the eldest son of the King, has been named as their new heir to the throne. His wife, Kate Middleton, has also modified their official Twitter account to reflect the title change.

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton were referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge prior to the passing of the queen. The title “The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge” has now been bestowed upon the couple.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will continue to be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in addition to these titles. However, their children Lilibet and Archie may grow up to be a prince and princess.

Prince Charles has struggled to maintain the traditions that give the monarchy its appeal while also navigating a rapidly modernizing and more equitable society.

His own sons’ lives serve as a window into that tension. The younger son Harry, 37, lives outside of Los Angeles with his American ex-actress wife Meghan and family and is pursuing a new career that is more in line with Hollywood than Buckingham Palace. The eldest son William, 40, who is now the heir, leads a life of traditional duty, charitable work, and military pageantry.