R Balki claims he wanted to ‘bump off’ critic for trashing his movie Cheeni Kum

R Balki claims he wanted to ‘bump off’ critic for trashing his movie Cheeni Kum

  • R Balki’s latest film Chup: Revenge of the Artist is about a serial killer targeting film critics.
  • The filmmaker recalls how he was ‘thrashed to pieces’ after one review for the 2007 film Cheeni Kum.
  • He was so depressed he discussed ‘bumping the critic off’ with Amitabh Bachchan.
Balki’s newest movie is called Chup: Revenge of the Artist, and it’s about a serial killer who kills movie critics. The main idea behind the movie is that the killer thinks critics are “not doing their jobs.” In a recent interview, Balki said that the idea for the movie came from his own experience with one review of his 2007 movie Cheeni Kum.

Cheeni Kum was a movie with Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, and Paresh Rawal. Most critics liked it. Balki recalled, though, that there was one “agenda-driven” review that was very bad and trashed the movie. The director said he was so sad that he talked with the movie’s star, Amitabh Bachchan, about “bumping the critic off.”

Balki said, “In those days, there was one very influential reviewer… When I opened the paper, I saw I was thrashed to pieces, that it (film) was rubbish. Nonsense was written. First, I was so stunned that somebody can be so vicious. Why was somebody so angry with a happy film, I could not understand this entire thing. So I just went into actual depression.”

