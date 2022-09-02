Seema went on to explain

I tried the entire formula. He, too, tried

Taparia agreed with Seema

Advertisement

Seema Kiran Sajdeh (ex-wife of Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday), and Neelam Kothari star in Karan Johar’s Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives (married to Samir Soni). Meanwhile, the popular programme is returning with season 2, and various details about these celebrities’ life have been revealed on the show. Maheep makes Seema meet India Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia during one of the episodes. Maheep then theoretically requested Taparia to find someone for Seema, and the latter then asked Seema to tell her more about her divorce from Sohail Khan.

Seema went on to explain that she had been estranged from Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan for five years. When Taparia inquired about the cause for the divorce, Sima replied, “Our opinions are not the same,” to which Taparia replied, “But after 22 years, you got to realise the views are not the same?” Sima went on to say that it “takes time.” Sima “You two have been together for 22 years,” Taparia answered.

Seema then said, “Because we were both trying, I was following your formula. I tried the entire formula. He, too, tried. So it’s not like we didn’t make an effort. When we have children, the situation changes.”

When Taparia inquired whether their children had agreed to the divorce, Seema responded, “My younger child is too young; he just turned 10. And, yes, my oldest child has agreed.”

Taparia agreed with Seema when she said that she is “extremely obstinate” as a person. She then jokingly said, “Seems like I like ladies,” which shocked Maheep, and Seema went on to clarify, “I am only joking.”

Also Read Maheep, Neelam, Bhavana, and Seema went to forest trip in Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2, Fabulous Wives of Bollywood is about to make a big comeback. Fabulous...