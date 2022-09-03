Shahid Kapoor shared a picture of him enjoying waffles on Instagram.

Ishaan Khatter commented on the picture and gave us major weekend vibes.

The actor lives life king size, it is evident from his Instagram pictures and videos.

Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor takes care of his Instagram and frequently passes on his fans to go crazy over his photos or recordings.

The entertainer carries on with life extra large and it is obvious from his photos. Today too the Haider entertainer shared an image of him giving every one of us significant end of the week flows as he appreciates waffles on a Saturday morning.

We as a whole realize that he partakes in a warm bond with his sibling Ishaan Khatter and with his remark on the image obviously he has clicked Shahid’s picture.

In the monochrome picture that Shahid Kapoor posted, we can see the entertainer wearing a plain tee and sitting on a table and seat.

He has a plate of waffles kept before him and the entertainer is undeniably equipped to take a nibble as he grasps a fork.

The Jersey star makes a silly face with his tongue out and turns away from the camera. Taking to the remarks area Ishaan Khatter stated, “Goof morning I click the best pictures.”

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Advertisement

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next found in Ali Abbas Zafar’s activity performer and it will check the Kabir Singh entertainer’s most memorable coordinated effort with the producer.

Shahid will likewise be making his OTT debut soon with Raj and DK’s impending film Farzi.

As of late revealed that Shahid Kapoor is collaborating with Dinesh Vijan for a one of a kind romantic tale, which will go on floors this year.

We additionally illuminated our perusers that the film will highlight Kriti Sanon as the female lead and will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi, and Europe.

In the mean time, on the work front, Ishaan will be seen depicting the job of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in Raja Menon’s Pippa.

The secret of his much-anticipated film is now out.

Advertisement

The film depends on the existence of a conflict veteran, Brigadier Balram Singh, who battled during the Indo-Pakistan battle of 1971 alongside his kin.

Aside from this, Ishaan will likewise be found in a repulsiveness parody, Phone Bhoot, close by Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The film is delivered by Excel Entertainment and helmed by Gurmeet Singh.

Also Read 83 to Mimi: Watch these five Pankaj Tripathi films He has proved his versatility as an actor with films. Here are...

Advertisement