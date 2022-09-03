Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Shahid Kapoor shared a picture of him enjoying waffles

Shahid Kapoor shared a picture of him enjoying waffles

Articles
Advertisement
Shahid Kapoor shared a picture of him enjoying waffles

Shahid Kapoor shared a picture of him enjoying waffles

Advertisement
  •  Shahid Kapoor shared a picture of him enjoying waffles on Instagram.
  • Ishaan Khatter commented on the picture and gave us major weekend vibes.
  • The actor lives life king size, it is evident from his Instagram pictures and videos.
Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor takes care of his Instagram and frequently passes on his fans to go crazy over his photos or recordings.

The entertainer carries on with life extra large and it is obvious from his photos. Today too the Haider entertainer shared an image of him giving every one of us significant end of the week flows as he appreciates waffles on a Saturday morning.

We as a whole realize that he partakes in a warm bond with his sibling Ishaan Khatter and with his remark on the image obviously he has clicked Shahid’s picture.

In the monochrome picture that Shahid Kapoor posted, we can see the entertainer wearing a plain tee and sitting on a table and seat.

He has a plate of waffles kept before him and the entertainer is undeniably equipped to take a nibble as he grasps a fork.

The Jersey star makes a silly face with his tongue out and turns away from the camera. Taking to the remarks area Ishaan Khatter stated, “Goof morning I click the best pictures.”

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Advertisement

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next found in Ali Abbas Zafar’s activity performer and it will check the Kabir Singh entertainer’s most memorable coordinated effort with the producer.

Shahid will likewise be making his OTT debut soon with Raj and DK’s impending film Farzi.

As of late revealed that Shahid Kapoor is collaborating with Dinesh Vijan for a one of a kind romantic tale, which will go on floors this year.

We additionally illuminated our perusers that the film will highlight Kriti Sanon as the female lead and will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi, and Europe.

In the mean time, on the work front, Ishaan will be seen depicting the job of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in Raja Menon’s Pippa.

The secret of his much-anticipated film is now out.

Advertisement

The film depends on the existence of a conflict veteran, Brigadier Balram Singh, who battled during the Indo-Pakistan battle of 1971 alongside his kin.

Aside from this, Ishaan will likewise be found in a repulsiveness parody, Phone Bhoot, close by Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The film is delivered by Excel Entertainment and helmed by Gurmeet Singh.

Also Read

83 to Mimi: Watch these five Pankaj Tripathi films
83 to Mimi: Watch these five Pankaj Tripathi films

He has proved his versatility as an actor with films. Here are...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hania Aamir radiates weekend vibes
Hania Aamir radiates weekend vibes
North West posts a TikTok video lip-syncing to Michael Jackson's famous tracks
North West posts a TikTok video lip-syncing to Michael Jackson's famous tracks
Aima Baig's 'Kahani Suno' performance is 'disappointing'
Aima Baig's 'Kahani Suno' performance is 'disappointing'
Bohemia excites Lahore at Pak Fest with electrifying performance 
Bohemia excites Lahore at Pak Fest with electrifying performance 
Sarah Paulson and Amanda both have adopts rescue dogs
Sarah Paulson and Amanda both have adopts rescue dogs
Shae Gill's latest song, 'Sukoon,' is about solitude
Shae Gill's latest song, 'Sukoon,' is about solitude
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story